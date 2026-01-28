Invesco Dorsey Wright Developed Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIZ) Hits New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Invesco Dorsey Wright Developed Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIZ – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $53.87 and last traded at $53.68, with a volume of 71405 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.58.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Developed Markets Momentum ETF Trading Up 2.1%

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.82. The company has a market capitalization of $587.80 million, a P/E ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.05.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Developed Markets Momentum ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Investors of record on Monday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.2028 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from Invesco Dorsey Wright Developed Markets Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Dorsey Wright Developed Markets Momentum ETF

About Invesco Dorsey Wright Developed Markets Momentum ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 217,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,268,000 after buying an additional 46,322 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 129.5% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 40,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,525,000 after acquiring an additional 22,603 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 28.8% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 4,251 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Developed Markets Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,085,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Developed Markets Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $129,000.

PowerShares DWA Developed Markets Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Developed Markets Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of developed economies within Dorsey Wright & Associates’ classification definition, excluding the United States companies listed on the United States stock exchange. This Index includes approximately 100 companies that possess relative strength characteristics and are domiciled in developed markets including, but not limited to, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hong Kong, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Portugal, Singapore, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

