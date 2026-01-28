Invesco Dorsey Wright Developed Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIZ) Hits New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Invesco Dorsey Wright Developed Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIZ – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $53.87 and last traded at $53.68, with a volume of 71405 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.58.
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.82. The company has a market capitalization of $587.80 million, a P/E ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.05.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Investors of record on Monday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.2028 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from Invesco Dorsey Wright Developed Markets Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%.
PowerShares DWA Developed Markets Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Developed Markets Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of developed economies within Dorsey Wright & Associates’ classification definition, excluding the United States companies listed on the United States stock exchange. This Index includes approximately 100 companies that possess relative strength characteristics and are domiciled in developed markets including, but not limited to, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hong Kong, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Portugal, Singapore, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.
