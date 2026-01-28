TradeLink Capital LLC Buys Shares of 3,675 Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. $WMS

TradeLink Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,675 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,000. Advanced Drainage Systems comprises 4.2% of TradeLink Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WMS. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 352.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 226 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 1,242.1% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 255 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 341.6% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 658 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 702 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMS stock opened at $152.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.33. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.92 and a 1 year high of $160.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Advanced Drainage Systems ( NYSE:WMS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The construction company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $850.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $802.49 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 28.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 1st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 12.29%.

In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, insider Tim A. Makowski sold 4,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.21, for a total value of $731,278.21. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 2,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $368,101.07. This trade represents a 66.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert M. Eversole sold 10,569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.82, for a total value of $1,615,154.58. Following the sale, the director owned 50,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,652,614.32. This represents a 17.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 97,772 shares of company stock worth $14,605,539. Insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WMS shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group increased their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $183.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $176.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $181.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advanced Drainage Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.33.

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc (NYSE: WMS) is a leading manufacturer and supplier of water management solutions in North America. Headquartered in Hilliard, Ohio, the company specializes in the design, production and distribution of high-density polyethylene (HDPE) drainage pipe and related products. Its core business addresses stormwater management, on-site septic systems and erosion control for residential, commercial and infrastructure projects.

The company’s product portfolio includes corrugated plastic pipe, tubing, fittings, geocells, geogrids and stormwater structures such as inlets, manholes and detention/retention systems.

