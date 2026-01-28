Rainey & Randall Wealth Advisors Inc. Buys 10,083 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF $VTEB

Rainey & Randall Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 128.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,953 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,083 shares during the quarter. Rainey & Randall Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 51.8% during the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 7,552 shares during the last quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV lifted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 89.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV now owns 50,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,547,000 after buying an additional 24,014 shares in the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 178.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 25,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 16,255 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1,681.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 594,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,747,000 after acquiring an additional 560,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 112,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,641,000 after acquiring an additional 12,075 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTEB opened at $50.56 on Wednesday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $47.02 and a 1-year high of $50.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.89.

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

