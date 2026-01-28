Novare Capital Management LLC Has $12.47 Million Stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. $CHRW

Novare Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,184 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,012 shares during the quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $12,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CHRW. Susquehanna lifted their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $160.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $135.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $175.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Stephens set a $173.00 price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $166.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, C.H. Robinson Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.70.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Price Performance

NASDAQ:CHRW opened at $180.43 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $164.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.16. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.68 and a 12-month high of $181.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 34.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th were paid a $0.63 dividend. This is a boost from C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 5th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.12%.

Insider Activity

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Michael John Short sold 1,230 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $215,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 53,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,437,400. The trade was a 2.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael D. Castagnetto sold 45,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.70, for a total transaction of $6,866,852.20. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 34,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,164,778.20. This represents a 57.07% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 98,770 shares of company stock valued at $14,937,201. 0.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc is a third-party logistics provider founded in 1905 and headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota. Originally established as a produce brokerage firm, the company has since expanded its offerings to become one of the world’s largest freight and logistics intermediaries. C.H. Robinson leverages a global network of transportation providers, technology platforms, and in-house expertise to connect shippers and carriers across multiple modes of transportation.

The company’s primary services include truckload, less-than-truckload (LTL), intermodal, air and ocean freight, and managed transportation solutions.

