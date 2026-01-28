Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC Takes Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF $IVE

Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 15,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,050,000. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF comprises about 1.3% of Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Services Automobile Association bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter worth $26,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Tripletail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Rossmore Private Capital purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $55,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $216.74 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $213.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.17. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $165.45 and a 1 year high of $218.44. The stock has a market cap of $48.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 0.89.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics. The Fund generally invests at least 90% of its assets in securities of the Index and in depositary receipts representing securities of the Underlying Index.

