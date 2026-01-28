JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF $JPST Stock Position Lifted by Novare Capital Management LLC

Novare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,818 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,670 shares during the period. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $4,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in JPST. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 15.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,306,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,438,000 after acquiring an additional 2,162,615 shares in the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 941.7% in the second quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 1,258,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138,031 shares during the period. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC now owns 3,814,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,336,000 after buying an additional 1,132,264 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,823,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 34.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,990,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,169,000 after buying an additional 1,027,118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPST stock opened at $50.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.66. The company has a market capitalization of $36.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.30 and a beta of 0.01. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12 month low of $50.30 and a 12 month high of $50.78.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

