Truist Financial Corp Buys 1,078,198 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF $IEFA

Truist Financial Corp grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,324,111 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,078,198 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of Truist Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,425,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9,134.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,156,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,389,000 after acquiring an additional 7,078,581 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 220,025,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,367,730,000 after purchasing an additional 5,414,037 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 140.8% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 8,449,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,336,000 after purchasing an additional 4,940,406 shares in the last quarter. Vantagepoint Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth $365,315,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,235,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,358,875,000 after buying an additional 3,675,689 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 36.6%

BATS:IEFA opened at $95.32 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $90.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $66.95 and a 1-year high of $87.36.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

