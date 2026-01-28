Novare Capital Management LLC Has $14.97 Million Stock Position in Cummins Inc. $CMI

Novare Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 35,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,749 shares during the period. Cummins makes up 1.1% of Novare Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $14,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Cummins by 40.8% during the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 3,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 80.5% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 1.0% in the second quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 3,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GC Wealth Management RIA LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cummins during the second quarter valued at about $569,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Mark Andrew Smith sold 13,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.66, for a total transaction of $6,170,352.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 31,582 shares in the company, valued at $14,864,384.12. This trade represents a 29.33% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brett Michael Merritt sold 1,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.32, for a total value of $709,514.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 9,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,536,485.72. The trade was a 13.52% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,330 shares of company stock worth $9,135,364. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cummins stock opened at $576.30 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $525.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $449.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $260.02 and a 12 month high of $587.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.12.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $5.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.83 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $8.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.97 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 26.02% and a net margin of 7.95%.The business’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.86 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 22.54 EPS for the current year.

CMI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $475.00 target price on shares of Cummins in a report on Friday, November 7th. Wall Street Zen raised Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 15th. Wolfe Research lowered Cummins from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $540.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday. Argus lifted their target price on Cummins from $459.00 to $573.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Cummins in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cummins presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $522.07.

Cummins Inc (NYSE: CMI) is a global power technology company that designs, manufactures, distributes and services a broad portfolio of diesel and natural gas engines, electrified powertrains, power generation systems and related components. Founded in 1919 and headquartered in Columbus, Indiana, Cummins has grown into one of the world’s leading suppliers of internal combustion engines and a provider of technologies that reduce emissions and improve fuel efficiency.

The company’s product lineup includes heavy-, medium- and light-duty engines for on-highway and off-highway applications, generator sets and power systems for commercial and industrial use, and key engine components such as turbochargers, fuel systems, air handling, filtration and aftertreatment solutions.

