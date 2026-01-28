Vanguard Total International Bond ETF $BNDX Shares Bought by MilWealth Group LLC

MilWealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 553,408 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,116 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF comprises approximately 6.7% of MilWealth Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. MilWealth Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $27,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BNDX. Avant Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Avant Financial Advisors LLC now owns 66,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,312,000 after purchasing an additional 8,397 shares during the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 102,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,082,000 after purchasing an additional 3,688 shares during the period. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 6,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Human Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 11.0% in the third quarter. Human Investing LLC now owns 605,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,927,000 after purchasing an additional 59,759 shares during the period. Finally, Tandem Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $4,993,000.

Get Vanguard Total International Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of BNDX stock opened at $48.52 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.24. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $48.20 and a 52 week high of $49.93.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 18th were issued a dividend of $0.9686 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 24.0%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 18th.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.