SPACE ID (ID) Price Tops $0.0657

SPACE ID (ID) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 28th. In the last week, SPACE ID has traded 1.6% higher against the dollar. SPACE ID has a market cap of $84.25 million and $5.66 million worth of SPACE ID was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SPACE ID token can currently be purchased for $0.0657 or 0.00000073 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89,134.85 or 0.99050689 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88,748.55 or 0.99468544 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

SPACE ID was first traded on March 22nd, 2023. SPACE ID’s total supply is 1,994,917,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,282,779,109 tokens. SPACE ID’s official Twitter account is @spaceidprotocol. SPACE ID’s official website is space.id. The official message board for SPACE ID is blog.space.id.

According to CryptoCompare, “SPACE ID (ID) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. SPACE ID has a current supply of 1,994,917,998.77363888 with 1,296,112,445.44030555 in circulation. The last known price of SPACE ID is 0.0651171 USD and is down -1.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 259 active market(s) with $5,722,697.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://space.id.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SPACE ID directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SPACE ID should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SPACE ID using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

