Gigachad Price Tops $0.0032 on Top Exchanges (GIGA)

Gigachad (GIGA) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 28th. Gigachad has a market cap of $30.35 million and approximately $1.38 million worth of Gigachad was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Gigachad has traded 14% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Gigachad token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Gigachad alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89,134.85 or 0.99050689 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $88,748.55 or 0.99468544 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Gigachad Token Profile

Gigachad’s launch date was January 2nd, 2024. Gigachad’s total supply is 9,603,935,545 tokens. Gigachad’s official Twitter account is @gigachad. The official website for Gigachad is www.gigachadsolana.com.

Buying and Selling Gigachad

According to CryptoCompare, “Gigachad (GIGA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. Gigachad has a current supply of 9,603,935,545.16 with 9,302,411,888 in circulation. The last known price of Gigachad is 0.00315629 USD and is up 0.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 209 active market(s) with $1,356,822.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.gigachadsolana.com.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gigachad directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gigachad should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gigachad using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Gigachad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gigachad and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.