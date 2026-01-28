J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG Lowers Position in Newmont Corporation $NEM

J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG reduced its holdings in Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 26.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,658 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 20,993 shares during the quarter. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG’s holdings in Newmont were worth $4,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in Newmont by 534.7% in the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 457 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Newmont by 408.2% during the 2nd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 498 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Newmont by 1,648.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC now owns 507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Caldwell Trust Co purchased a new position in Newmont in the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank purchased a new position in Newmont in the second quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Newmont alerts:

Newmont News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Newmont this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NEM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on Newmont from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Newmont from $114.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Newmont from $105.50 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 1st. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Newmont from $89.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, CIBC set a $112.00 target price on shares of Newmont and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.88.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NEM

Newmont Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of NYSE NEM opened at $127.02 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $102.15 and its 200 day moving average is $85.90. Newmont Corporation has a 52 week low of $40.99 and a 52 week high of $129.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $138.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.41.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Bruce R. Brook sold 2,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.36, for a total transaction of $192,108.80. Following the transaction, the director owned 32,709 shares in the company, valued at $3,021,003.24. The trade was a 5.98% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.34, for a total value of $406,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 279,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,768,936.82. This trade represents a 1.75% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,160 shares of company stock valued at $767,206. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Company Profile

(Free Report)

Newmont Corporation (NYSE: NEM) is a leading global gold mining company engaged in the exploration, development, processing and reclamation of gold properties. The company’s core business centers on the production of gold, with additional byproduct metals produced from its operations. Newmont operates a portfolio of long?lived mines and development projects, and its activities span the full mine life cycle from early-stage exploration through to mining, milling and closure.

Founded in 1921 and headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, Newmont has grown through organic development and strategic acquisitions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.