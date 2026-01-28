J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG Purchases 15,897 Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited $AEM

J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG increased its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 88.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,897 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,897 shares during the period. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $5,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,417,906 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,432,603,000 after purchasing an additional 614,437 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 5.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,712,397 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,974,242,000 after buying an additional 602,489 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 9,356,548 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,112,500,000 after acquiring an additional 323,252 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,778,276 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,046,468,000 after acquiring an additional 160,650 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 8,296,796 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $987,398,000 after acquiring an additional 2,319,131 shares in the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AEM opened at $215.77 on Wednesday. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 52 week low of $88.86 and a 52 week high of $223.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $180.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $108.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.63.

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Free Report ) (TSE:AEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The mining company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 32.62% and a return on equity of 15.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on AEM. Wall Street Zen upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 19th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “buy (a-)” rating to a “buy (b)” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $165.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. TD Securities upped their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $154.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada downgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.40.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE: AEM) is a Canadian-based senior gold producer headquartered in Toronto, Ontario. The company is principally engaged in the exploration, development, production and reclamation of gold-bearing properties. Agnico Eagle pursues both greenfield and brownfield exploration to expand its resource base and operates a portfolio of producing mines and development projects to generate long-life gold production.

Its core business activities span the full mining lifecycle: grassroots and advanced-stage exploration, prefeasibility and feasibility studies, mine construction, underground and open-pit mining, ore processing and metal recovery, and post-mining reclamation and closure.

