Phoenix Financial Ltd. Raises Stock Position in Fair Isaac Corporation $FICO

Phoenix Financial Ltd. boosted its holdings in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 496.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 960 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the period. Phoenix Financial Ltd.’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $1,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 1.0% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 786 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 305 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Fair Isaac by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 20 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Fair Isaac by 5.9% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 143 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

Fair Isaac Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of FICO opened at $1,545.01 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,700.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,605.02. The firm has a market cap of $36.71 billion, a PE ratio of 58.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.30. Fair Isaac Corporation has a 12-month low of $1,300.00 and a 12-month high of $2,217.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Fair Isaac ( NYSE:FICO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The technology company reported $7.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.36 by $0.38. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 32.75% and a negative return on equity of 43.97%. The company had revenue of $515.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.54 earnings per share. Fair Isaac’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Corporation will post 24.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FICO has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Fair Isaac from $2,000.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,750.00 to $1,825.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,900.00 to $1,960.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,400.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,092.15.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on FICO

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,732.88, for a total transaction of $4,158,912.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 10,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,945,577.04. This represents a 18.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Eva Manolis sold 521 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,825.83, for a total value of $951,257.43. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 344 shares in the company, valued at $628,085.52. This represents a 60.23% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 4,347 shares of company stock valued at $7,691,229 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

About Fair Isaac

(Free Report)

Fair Isaac Corporation, commonly known as FICO, is a data analytics and software company best known for its FICO Score, a widely used credit-scoring system that helps lenders assess consumer credit risk. Founded in 1956 by Bill Fair and Earl Isaac, the company has evolved from its origins in statistical credit scoring to a broader focus on predictive analytics, decision management and artificial intelligence-driven solutions for financial services and other industries. FICO is headquartered in San Jose, California, and operates globally, serving clients across North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and the Asia-Pacific region.

FICO’s product portfolio centers on analytics and decisioning technologies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FICO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.