Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02, Zacks reports. Bridgewater Bancshares had a net margin of 14.52% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The company had revenue of $38.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.10 million.

Bridgewater Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BWB opened at $18.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.98 and a 200-day moving average of $17.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $509.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.64. Bridgewater Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $11.93 and a fifty-two week high of $19.40.

Get Bridgewater Bancshares alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Jeffrey D. Shellberg sold 21,936 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.78, for a total value of $390,022.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 277,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,941,488.72. This represents a 7.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mary Jayne Crocker sold 8,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total transaction of $150,029.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 203,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,402,008.75. This represents a 4.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders sold 118,482 shares of company stock valued at $2,061,855. 23.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Bridgewater Bancshares

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 78.1% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Bridgewater Bancshares during the first quarter worth approximately $178,000. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Bridgewater Bancshares during the third quarter worth approximately $232,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Bridgewater Bancshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 10.1% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 19,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 1,752 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.83% of the company’s stock.

BWB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Bridgewater Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Bridgewater Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Bridgewater Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.33.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BWB

Bridgewater Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc is the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank, a New Jersey-chartered community bank founded in 2006. Headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey, the company provides a broad array of financial services designed to meet the needs of both individual and business customers. As a locally focused institution, Bridgewater Bancshares emphasizes relationship banking, combining personalized service with the efficiency of modern banking technologies.

The company’s retail banking platform offers checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts and consumer loan products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bridgewater Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgewater Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.