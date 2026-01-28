Freedom Day Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:MBOX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Freedom Day Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:MBOX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 619 shares, a growth of 351.8% from the December 31st total of 137 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,278 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily volume of 3,278 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Freedom Day Dividend ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Freedom Day Dividend ETF stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Freedom Day Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:MBOX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.09% of Freedom Day Dividend ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Freedom Day Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Freedom Day Dividend ETF stock opened at $36.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $128.41 million, a P/E ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.60 and its 200 day moving average is $34.95. Freedom Day Dividend ETF has a one year low of $29.03 and a one year high of $36.99.

About Freedom Day Dividend ETF

The Freedom Day Dividend ETF (MBOX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks dividend growth by selecting US-listed companies the advisor believes to have the greatest potential to provide rising dividends over time. MBOX was launched on May 5, 2021 and is managed by Alpha Architect.

