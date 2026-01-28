Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) Raised to Strong-Buy at Moffett Nathanson

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Moffett Nathanson to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

WMG has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Warner Music Group from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Warner Music Group from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Warner Music Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Warner Music Group from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $39.00 price target on shares of Warner Music Group and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.06.

Warner Music Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:WMG opened at $30.26 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.20. Warner Music Group has a 52-week low of $25.56 and a 52-week high of $36.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.77, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $15.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.25.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 20th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.14). Warner Music Group had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 47.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Warner Music Group will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 120.1% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in Warner Music Group by 57.5% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Warner Music Group by 85.7% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 774.6% during the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Warner Music Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. 96.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Warner Music Group

Warner Music Group is a major global music company that operates across recorded music and music publishing. Its recorded-music business comprises a portfolio of well-known labels—including Atlantic, Warner Records and Parlophone—as well as distribution and artist-services operations that support both established and emerging artists. The company’s publishing arm, Warner Chappell Music, manages songwriting catalogs and administers rights for compositions across multiple media, providing licensing for film, television, advertising and other commercial uses.

WMG’s activities span the full music value chain: signing and developing artists, producing and marketing recordings, distributing music through physical channels and streaming platforms, and monetizing rights through licensing, synchronization and neighboring-rights collection.

