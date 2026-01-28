Short Interest in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEF) Expands By 332.3%

Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 163,540 shares, an increase of 332.3% from the December 31st total of 37,834 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 660,052 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 660,052 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DBEF opened at $49.82 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.14. Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.81 and a fifty-two week high of $50.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 0.64.

Get Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 191,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,222,000 after buying an additional 6,792 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $830,000 after acquiring an additional 5,752 shares during the last quarter. Vicus Capital grew its position in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 262,585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,633,000 after acquiring an additional 28,783 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $166,000. Finally, Ethos Financial Group LLC raised its position in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 245,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,803,000 after purchasing an additional 8,364 shares during the last quarter.

Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF Company Profile

The Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (DBEF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities excluding North America. It is hedged for currency exposure from a USD point of view. DBEF was launched on Jun 9, 2011 and is managed by Xtrackers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.