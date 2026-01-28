Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.75.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LAUR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Laureate Education in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Laureate Education in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Laureate Education from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Laureate Education from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th.

Get Laureate Education alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on LAUR

Laureate Education Trading Down 0.7%

LAUR stock opened at $34.23 on Wednesday. Laureate Education has a 12 month low of $17.91 and a 12 month high of $36.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.08 and its 200 day moving average is $29.69. The company has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 24.99 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $400.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.77 million. Laureate Education had a return on equity of 22.99% and a net margin of 12.86%.The business’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Laureate Education will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

Laureate Education declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, October 30th that allows the company to buyback $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Laureate Education by 1,060.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,101,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,888,000 after purchasing an additional 4,661,417 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Laureate Education during the third quarter valued at about $54,859,000. Candriam S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of Laureate Education by 510.4% during the second quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 1,214,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,401,000 after buying an additional 1,015,711 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Laureate Education by 113.8% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,288,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,133,000 after buying an additional 685,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Laureate Education by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,503,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,669,000 after buying an additional 458,202 shares during the last quarter. 96.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Laureate Education Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Laureate Education, Inc (NASDAQ: LAUR) is a leading global network of higher education institutions dedicated to providing undergraduate, graduate and certificate programs to a diverse student body. The company designs and delivers academic offerings through a combination of campus-based and online platforms, focusing on fields such as business, health sciences, engineering, education and hospitality management. By aligning its curriculum with regional workforce needs, Laureate aims to equip students with practical skills and industry insights that support career advancement and lifelong learning.

Through its network, Laureate operates a broad portfolio of universities and colleges, including both longstanding campus institutions and digitally native programs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Laureate Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laureate Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.