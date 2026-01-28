Cambiar Investors LLC Cuts Holdings in RTX Corporation $RTX

Cambiar Investors LLC lessened its position in shares of RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 40.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 159,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110,458 shares during the quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $26,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of RTX by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after acquiring an additional 3,332 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in RTX by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of RTX by 1.6% during the second quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 8,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of RTX by 11.9% in the second quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management now owns 2,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, Mattern Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of RTX by 10.1% in the second quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RTX stock opened at $201.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $183.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $169.64. The firm has a market cap of $269.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.44. RTX Corporation has a 1-year low of $112.27 and a 1-year high of $203.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $24.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.65 billion. RTX had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. RTX has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.600-6.800 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 21st were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 21st. RTX’s payout ratio is 55.85%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Vertical Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $227.00 price target on shares of RTX in a research report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen cut shares of RTX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of RTX from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of RTX from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $215.00 target price on RTX and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RTX has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.56.

RTX (NYSE: RTX) is a U.S.-based aerospace and defense company that designs, manufactures and services advanced systems for commercial, military and governmental customers worldwide. The company was created through the 2020 combination of Raytheon Company and United Technologies Corporation and later adopted the RTX name, positioning itself as a diversified provider across the aerospace and defense value chain.

RTX’s operations span a broad set of capabilities. Its commercial aerospace businesses include Pratt & Whitney aircraft engines and Collins Aerospace systems, which supply propulsion, avionics, aerostructures, interiors and integrated aircraft systems.

