Cambiar Investors LLC Cuts Holdings in RTX Corporation $RTX

Cambiar Investors LLC lessened its position in shares of RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 40.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 159,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110,458 shares during the quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $26,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of RTX by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after acquiring an additional 3,332 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in RTX by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of RTX by 1.6% during the second quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 8,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of RTX by 11.9% in the second quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management now owns 2,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, Mattern Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of RTX by 10.1% in the second quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
RTX Price Performance
Shares of RTX stock opened at $201.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $183.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $169.64. The firm has a market cap of $269.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.44. RTX Corporation has a 1-year low of $112.27 and a 1-year high of $203.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.81.
RTX Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 21st were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 21st. RTX’s payout ratio is 55.85%.
More RTX News
Here are the key news stories impacting RTX this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Q4 results beat top-line expectations: revenue grew ~12% to $24.24B, driven by engines, munitions and services; adjusted EPS topped consensus (company presentation and multiple outlets highlighted the beat), which helped lift sentiment. RTX Q4 Earnings Surpass Estimates, Revenues Increase Y/Y
- Positive Sentiment: Defense backlog, government demand and commercial engine strength underpin multi-year revenue visibility — MarketBeat and WSJ note a large backlog (> $260B) and continued munitions/missiles demand that supports upside if execution continues. Why RTX Stock Is Surging in 2026—and Why It Might Not Be Done Yet
- Positive Sentiment: Cash flow and capital returns: free cash flow improved materially (triple?digit increase cited) and management signaled increased capex alongside dividends/returns — supports sustainability of buybacks/dividend policy. RTX Reports 2025 Results and Announces 2026 Outlook
- Neutral Sentiment: 2026 guidance is basically in line with consensus (EPS guidance 6.60–6.80; revenue midpoint near street), so the report was more of a “beat-and-hold” than a big raise — limits further immediate upside absent stronger forward targets. Why RTX Stock Is Surging in 2026—and Why It Might Not Be Done Yet
- Neutral Sentiment: Management commentary emphasized executing deliveries faster and boosting production/capex to meet demand — positive operational tone but dependent on supply-chain execution. RTX Plans To Deliver More, Deliver Faster, CEO Calio Says
- Negative Sentiment: Insider sales and institutional selling are notable headwinds — QuiverQuant and MarketBeat flag recent insider dispositions and heavy institutional ownership/selling that could cap the rally. RTX Corporation (RTX) Releases Q4 2025 Earnings: Revenue Beats Estimates but EPS Misses
- Negative Sentiment: Margins showed some pressure and the midpoint guidance largely tracks consensus — risk that the stock consolidates or corrects if execution/margin improvement lags expectations. Why RTX Stock Is Surging in 2026—and Why It Might Not Be Done Yet
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Vertical Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $227.00 price target on shares of RTX in a research report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen cut shares of RTX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of RTX from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of RTX from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $215.00 target price on RTX and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RTX has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.56.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on RTX
About RTX
RTX (NYSE: RTX) is a U.S.-based aerospace and defense company that designs, manufactures and services advanced systems for commercial, military and governmental customers worldwide. The company was created through the 2020 combination of Raytheon Company and United Technologies Corporation and later adopted the RTX name, positioning itself as a diversified provider across the aerospace and defense value chain.
RTX’s operations span a broad set of capabilities. Its commercial aerospace businesses include Pratt & Whitney aircraft engines and Collins Aerospace systems, which supply propulsion, avionics, aerostructures, interiors and integrated aircraft systems.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than RTX
- America’s Next Power Move Starts Underground
- Your Signature Is Missing – Act Before It’s Too Late
- URGENT: Trump Just Triggered AI’s Biggest Disruption Yet
- NEW LAW: Congress Approves Setup For Digital Dollar?
- The biggest scam in the history of gold markets is unwinding
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.