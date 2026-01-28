WillScot Holdings Corporation $WSC Shares Sold by Cambiar Investors LLC

Cambiar Investors LLC reduced its stake in shares of WillScot Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report) by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 201,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101,912 shares during the quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in WillScot were worth $4,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of WillScot during the second quarter worth about $125,126,000. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its stake in WillScot by 75.6% during the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,873,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,338,000 after buying an additional 1,237,097 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in WillScot during the second quarter worth approximately $23,949,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its stake in WillScot by 33.8% in the third quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,699,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,887,000 after buying an additional 429,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WillScot by 217.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 482,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,211,000 after acquiring an additional 330,042 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.81% of the company’s stock.

WillScot Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of WillScot stock opened at $20.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.11. WillScot Holdings Corporation has a 52-week low of $14.91 and a 52-week high of $39.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39.

WillScot Announces Dividend

WillScot ( NASDAQ:WSC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. WillScot had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 23.09%. The firm had revenue of $566.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $583.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that WillScot Holdings Corporation will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 3rd. WillScot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $21.00 target price (down from $37.00) on shares of WillScot in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of WillScot in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.00 target price (up from $22.00) on shares of WillScot in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. UBS Group set a $35.00 price target on WillScot in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on WillScot from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.88.

WillScot Company Profile

WillScot (NASDAQ: WSC) is a leading North American provider of modular space and portable storage solutions. The company designs, manufactures, leases and sells temporary and permanent modular buildings to serve sectors such as education, healthcare, construction, industrial and government. Its modular space offerings range from single?unit office trailers and classrooms to complex multi?unit configurations tailored to diverse project requirements.

In addition to modular structures, WillScot offers a broad portfolio of portable storage containers and related services, including site logistics, customization, delivery and installation.

