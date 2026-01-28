Cambiar Investors LLC Sells 9,363 Shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. $TCBI

Cambiar Investors LLC reduced its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Free Report) by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,310 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,363 shares during the quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares were worth $1,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCBI. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 4.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 2,902 shares of the bank’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth $787,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,149 shares of the bank’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 1.3% during the third quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,565 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

TCBI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Barclays increased their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.17.

NASDAQ:TCBI opened at $97.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $93.96 and a 200-day moving average of $88.11. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.37 and a 52 week high of $105.36. The company has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.67.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The bank reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $327.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.09 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 10.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Laura L. Whitley bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $97.51 per share, with a total value of $48,755.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 7,961 shares in the company, valued at $776,277.11. This trade represents a 6.70% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.91 per share, with a total value of $41,820.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 277,913 shares in the company, valued at $5,811,160.83. The trade was a 0.72% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 3,000 shares of company stock worth $139,355. 1.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, operating through its wholly owned subsidiary, Texas Capital Bank. The company specializes in providing commercial banking services to middle-market companies, entrepreneurs, professional service firms, real estate developers, and not-for-profit organizations. Its broad range of offerings includes commercial lending, treasury and cash management, real estate finance, equipment finance, and energy lending, all designed to address the unique financial needs of businesses navigating growth and market challenges.

In addition to its core commercial banking capabilities, Texas Capital Bancshares delivers private banking and wealth management services for business owners and high-net-worth individuals.

