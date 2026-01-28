BOK Financial Corporation $BOKF Stake Cut by Cambiar Investors LLC

Cambiar Investors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF – Free Report) by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,658 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 24,757 shares during the quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in BOK Financial were worth $7,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BOKF. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in BOK Financial by 92.5% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 256 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BOK Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 109.2% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of BOK Financial in the second quarter worth $127,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 17.4% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,311 shares of the bank’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. 34.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Positive Sentiment: Analyst note and price-target lift — DA Davidson cut its rating from “Buy” to “Neutral” but raised the price target to $135 (from $125), signaling a modest upward revision to fair value even as conviction eased. This could limit downside if investors focus on the higher target. DA Davidson Downgrade

Analyst note and price-target lift — DA Davidson cut its rating from “Buy” to “Neutral” but raised the price target to $135 (from $125), signaling a modest upward revision to fair value even as conviction eased. This could limit downside if investors focus on the higher target. Positive Sentiment: Momentum coverage — a Zacks piece highlights BOKF as a momentum stock, which could attract short-term buyers/traders and support near-term demand. Zacks Momentum Article

Momentum coverage — a Zacks piece highlights BOKF as a momentum stock, which could attract short-term buyers/traders and support near-term demand. Neutral Sentiment: Short-interest report appears unreliable — a January report shows “0” shares and NaN changes, indicating the data is likely erroneous or not meaningful; no clear short squeeze / covering signal. (No meaningful link provided in the report.)

Short-interest report appears unreliable — a January report shows “0” shares and NaN changes, indicating the data is likely erroneous or not meaningful; no clear short squeeze / covering signal. (No meaningful link provided in the report.) Neutral Sentiment: Market commentary on evolving story — coverage (e.g., Yahoo Finance) discusses how updated price targets and ratings shape BOKF’s narrative; useful context but not a direct catalyst. Yahoo Finance Piece

Market commentary on evolving story — coverage (e.g., Yahoo Finance) discusses how updated price targets and ratings shape BOKF’s narrative; useful context but not a direct catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling — Director Steven Bangert disclosed sales totaling 3,800 shares across filings (Jan. 22) at roughly $137.7–$137.9, reducing his holdings; insider selling can hurt investor sentiment, especially near recent highs. SEC Filing

Insider selling — Director Steven Bangert disclosed sales totaling 3,800 shares across filings (Jan. 22) at roughly $137.7–$137.9, reducing his holdings; insider selling can hurt investor sentiment, especially near recent highs. Negative Sentiment: Analyst consensus moved to “Hold” — coverage indicates the street consensus is now a hold, reinforcing more cautious positioning among institutional investors. Analyst Consensus

In other BOK Financial news, Director Steven Bangert sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.71, for a total transaction of $344,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 34,916 shares in the company, valued at $4,808,282.36. This represents a 6.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,300 shares of company stock worth $903,953. 60.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on BOKF. Wall Street Zen upgraded BOK Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 17th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price target (up from $125.00) on shares of BOK Financial in a report on Monday. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of BOK Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of BOK Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $135.00 target price on shares of BOK Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.33.

BOKF opened at $129.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $120.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.23. BOK Financial Corporation has a twelve month low of $85.07 and a twelve month high of $138.09.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 20th. The bank reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.32. BOK Financial had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The company had revenue of $589.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $550.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that BOK Financial Corporation will post 8.83 EPS for the current year.

BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: BOKF), headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma, is a diversified financial services holding company serving businesses, professionals and individuals across the central and western United States. Through its banking subsidiary, BOK Financial offers a full suite of commercial banking, treasury and payment management services, as well as consumer deposit and lending solutions. The company’s offerings also encompass wealth management, trust and asset management, investment banking, and insurance products designed to meet the needs of both retail and institutional clients.

The roots of BOK Financial date back to the founding of the Bank of Oklahoma in 1910.

