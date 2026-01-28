Cambiar Investors LLC Sells 53,917 Shares of Lazard, Inc. $LAZ

Cambiar Investors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Lazard, Inc. (NYSE:LAZ – Free Report) by 33.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 108,596 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 53,917 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in Lazard were worth $5,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAZ. Teza Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lazard by 2.4% in the second quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 8,059 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co raised its position in Lazard by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 52,836 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,789,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Lazard by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 23,007 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Lazard by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 25,191 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Lazard by 57.2% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 918 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. 54.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LAZ stock opened at $52.77 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.86 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.84 and a 200-day moving average of $51.99. Lazard, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.97 and a 12-month high of $58.07.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LAZ shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Lazard in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Lazard from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $46.00 target price on Lazard and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Bank of America initiated coverage on Lazard in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Research cut Lazard from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.13.

Lazard Ltd. (NYSE: LAZ) is a leading global financial advisory and asset management firm, offering a comprehensive suite of services to corporations, governments and individuals. Founded in 1848, Lazard has built a reputation for providing independent advice and innovative solutions in complex financial transactions. The firm is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol LAZ and maintains its headquarters in Hamilton, Bermuda.

In its Financial Advisory segment, Lazard assists clients with mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital structure optimization and strategic planning.

