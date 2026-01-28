Essential Utilities Inc. $WTRG Shares Sold by Cambiar Investors LLC

Cambiar Investors LLC lowered its holdings in Essential Utilities Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) by 38.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 126,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,300 shares during the quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $5,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WTRG. Apella Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Essential Utilities by 3.2% in the third quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 8,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 18,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 0.3% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 104,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,157,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in Essential Utilities by 2.3% during the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 13,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in Essential Utilities by 1.7% during the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 17,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

Essential Utilities Stock Performance

NYSE:WTRG opened at $39.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.13 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 0.81. Essential Utilities Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.58 and a fifty-two week high of $42.37.

Essential Utilities Announces Dividend

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 28.09% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The business had revenue of $476.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Essential Utilities Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.3426 per share. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 9th. Essential Utilities’s payout ratio is 56.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered Essential Utilities from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Essential Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $47.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of Essential Utilities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.29.

Essential Utilities Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc, formerly known as Aqua America, is a publicly traded water and natural gas utility holding company. Through its regulated water and wastewater subsidiaries, the company provides essential water services to residential, commercial and industrial customers. In addition, Essential Utilities delivers natural gas distribution services in Pennsylvania through its Peoples Gas subsidiary, offering integrated utility solutions under a unified corporate framework.

The company traces its roots to the Philadelphia Suburban Water Company, founded in 1886 to serve growing communities outside Philadelphia.

