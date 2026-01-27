Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The transportation company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01, FiscalAI reports. The firm had revenue of $210.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.22 million. Marten Transport had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 2.52%.

Marten Transport Stock Down 0.2%

Marten Transport stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.46. 642,058 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,011,821. Marten Transport has a 52-week low of $9.35 and a 52-week high of $16.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.92 and a beta of 0.87.

Marten Transport Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 15th. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Marten Transport by 128.4% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 921,818 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,827,000 after acquiring an additional 518,280 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in Marten Transport by 2,296.2% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 444,309 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,736,000 after purchasing an additional 425,767 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in Marten Transport by 93.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 589,469 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,284,000 after purchasing an additional 284,452 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Marten Transport by 1,527.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 237,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after purchasing an additional 222,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Numerai GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marten Transport during the 3rd quarter worth $1,412,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.12% of the company’s stock.

MRTN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Research cut Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Marten Transport in a report on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marten Transport presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

About Marten Transport

Marten Transport, Inc is a North American transportation services provider offering temperature-controlled and dry van truckload services. Founded in 1946 and headquartered in Mondovi, Wisconsin, the company specializes in full truckload, dedicated contract carriage, intermodal and port drayage solutions. Its core focus on refrigerated and produce freight has made it a key partner for food manufacturers, retailers and other shippers requiring strict temperature management.

The company maintains a modern fleet of tractors and trailers equipped with advanced telematics, electronic logging devices and continuous temperature monitoring.

