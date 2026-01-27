Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The transportation company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01, FiscalAI reports. The firm had revenue of $210.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.22 million. Marten Transport had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 2.52%.
Marten Transport Stock Down 0.2%
Marten Transport stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.46. 642,058 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,011,821. Marten Transport has a 52-week low of $9.35 and a 52-week high of $16.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.92 and a beta of 0.87.
Marten Transport Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 15th. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marten Transport
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
MRTN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Research cut Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Marten Transport in a report on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marten Transport presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $19.00.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Marten Transport
About Marten Transport
Marten Transport, Inc is a North American transportation services provider offering temperature-controlled and dry van truckload services. Founded in 1946 and headquartered in Mondovi, Wisconsin, the company specializes in full truckload, dedicated contract carriage, intermodal and port drayage solutions. Its core focus on refrigerated and produce freight has made it a key partner for food manufacturers, retailers and other shippers requiring strict temperature management.
The company maintains a modern fleet of tractors and trailers equipped with advanced telematics, electronic logging devices and continuous temperature monitoring.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Marten Transport
- How a Family Trust May Be Able To Help Preserve Your Wealth
- Do not delete, read immediately
- Refund From 1933: Trump’s Reset May Create Instant Wealth
- NEW LAW: Congress Approves Setup For Digital Dollar?
- The $100 Trillion AI Story No One Is Telling You
Receive News & Ratings for Marten Transport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marten Transport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.