Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NASDAQ:HERO) & iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF (NASDAQ:SDG) Head-To-Head Comparison

iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF (NASDAQ:SDG – Get Free Report) and Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NASDAQ:HERO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap manufacturing companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF and Global X Video Games & Esports ETF’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF N/A N/A N/A Global X Video Games & Esports ETF N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF and Global X Video Games & Esports ETF”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Global X Video Games & Esports ETF N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

82.6% of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF shares are held by institutional investors. 4.8% of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF and Global X Video Games & Esports ETF, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF 0 2 1 0 2.73 Global X Video Games & Esports ETF 0 1 0 0 2.56

iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF currently has a consensus price target of $85.69, suggesting a potential downside of 0.65%. Global X Video Games & Esports ETF has a consensus price target of $31.14, suggesting a potential upside of 0.00%. Given Global X Video Games & Esports ETF’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Global X Video Games & Esports ETF is more favorable than iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF.

Dividends

iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF pays an annual dividend of $1.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Global X Video Games & Esports ETF pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%.

Volatility and Risk

iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF has a beta of 0.7, suggesting that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Global X Video Games & Esports ETF has a beta of 0.92, suggesting that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Global X Video Games & Esports ETF beats iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF

The iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (SDG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI ACWI Sustainable Impact index. The fund tracks an index composed of companies whose revenues are driven by products and services that address at least one of the United Nation’s Sustainable Development Goals. SDG was launched on Apr 20, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

About Global X Video Games & Esports ETF

The Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (HERO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Video Games & Esports index, a modified market-cap-weighted global index of companies in video games and esports industry. HERO was launched on Oct 25, 2019 and is managed by Global X.

