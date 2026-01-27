Red Cedar Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF $IWB

Red Cedar Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 417,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,956 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 ETF comprises approximately 17.9% of Red Cedar Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC owned about 0.35% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $152,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 182,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,807,000 after purchasing an additional 6,006 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 56.0% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. XY Planning Network Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $252,000. Heritage Investment Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 52.8% in the second quarter. Heritage Investment Group Inc. now owns 49,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,854,000 after purchasing an additional 17,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kelly Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $307,000.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Trading Up 0.4%

NYSEARCA IWB opened at $379.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $374.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $364.53. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $264.17 and a 1 year high of $381.71.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

