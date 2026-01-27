Red Cedar Investment Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Welltower Inc. $WELL

Red Cedar Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,455 shares during the quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $3,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Welltower in the second quarter worth $4,903,554,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Welltower by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,616,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,090,212,000 after buying an additional 1,740,196 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Welltower by 241.5% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,241,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $190,801,000 after acquiring an additional 877,725 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Welltower by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,012,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,303,484,000 after purchasing an additional 723,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP raised its holdings in Welltower by 327.7% in the second quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 712,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,598,000 after buying an additional 546,225 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

WELL opened at $183.75 on Tuesday. Welltower Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.29 and a 52-week high of $209.05. The company has a market cap of $126.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 5.47, a current ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $191.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $178.39.

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.04. Welltower had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 2.71%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. Welltower’s quarterly revenue was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WELL. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Welltower in a report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Welltower from $182.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $231.00 price target on shares of Welltower in a research report on Monday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $204.80.

Welltower Inc (NYSE: WELL) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires and manages real estate serving the health care industry. The company specializes in healthcare infrastructure, owning and operating a diversified portfolio of senior housing, post-acute and long-term care communities, and outpatient medical properties. Welltower’s assets are designed to support the delivery of health care services through a combination of leased properties, joint ventures, and other capital arrangements with health care operators and providers.

The company’s property types include assisted living, memory care, independent living and skilled nursing facilities, as well as medical office buildings and other outpatient-care real estate such as ambulatory surgery centers and specialty clinics.

