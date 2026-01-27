Nicola Wealth Management LTD. Has $21.43 Million Stake in Sun Life Financial Inc. $SLF

Nicola Wealth Management LTD. lifted its stake in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Free Report) (TSE:SLF) by 28.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 356,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,500 shares during the period. Sun Life Financial accounts for about 1.9% of Nicola Wealth Management LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. owned approximately 0.06% of Sun Life Financial worth $21,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLF. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 130.6% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 62.8% during the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 48.8% in the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, MAI Capital Management grew its position in Sun Life Financial by 121.8% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Sun Life Financial alerts:

Sun Life Financial Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of NYSE SLF opened at $63.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $34.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 0.87. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.44 and a 1-year high of $66.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.06 and its 200-day moving average is $60.43.

Sun Life Financial Increases Dividend

Sun Life Financial ( NYSE:SLF Get Free Report ) (TSE:SLF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.05. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 7.53%.The company had revenue of $944.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $944.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.33 EPS. Analysts forecast that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 26th were issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 26th. This is a positive change from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.8%. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.41%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SLF. CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Sun Life Financial in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. National Bankshares reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Cibc Captl Mkts cut Sun Life Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sun Life Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SLF

About Sun Life Financial

(Free Report)

Sun Life Financial Inc, founded in 1865 and headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, is an international financial services organization that provides a range of insurance, wealth management and asset management solutions. The company serves individual and institutional clients, offering products designed to protect against life and health risks, help clients save for retirement, and manage investments on behalf of customers and third parties.

Core business activities include life and health insurance, group benefits for employers, retirement and pension products, and wealth management services such as mutual funds and segregated fund solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Free Report) (TSE:SLF).

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.