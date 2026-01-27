Nicola Wealth Management LTD. Has $33.07 Million Stock Holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. $WCN

Nicola Wealth Management LTD. increased its position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 60.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 188,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 70,700 shares during the quarter. Waste Connections accounts for approximately 2.9% of Nicola Wealth Management LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. owned about 0.07% of Waste Connections worth $33,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WCN. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Connections during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Caldwell Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Waste Connections during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the second quarter worth $51,000. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its position in Waste Connections by 479.3% during the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 336 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.09% of the company’s stock.

WCN stock opened at $171.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.81 billion, a PE ratio of 71.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 12 month low of $162.06 and a 12 month high of $201.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $172.67 and its 200 day moving average is $176.16.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WCN shares. CIBC set a $208.00 price target on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $205.00 target price (up from $200.00) on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Monday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Waste Connections from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. BNP Paribas Exane started coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Waste Connections from $221.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.68.

Waste Connections (NYSE: WCN) is a North American integrated waste services company that provides a range of solid waste and environmental services to municipal, commercial, industrial and residential customers. The company offers collection, transportation, transfer, disposal and recycling services, and operates an extensive network of transfer stations and disposal facilities. Waste Connections positions itself as a provider of infrastructure-driven waste solutions across many regions of the United States and Canada.

The company’s operating activities include routine curbside and commercial collection, roll-off and container services, operation of landfills and transfer stations, and recycling and resource recovery programs.

