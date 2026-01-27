Nicola Wealth Management LTD. Purchases 55,000 Shares of CocaCola Company (The) $KO

Nicola Wealth Management LTD. raised its holdings in shares of CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 185,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,000 shares during the quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD.’s holdings in CocaCola were worth $12,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its position in CocaCola by 5,142.9% in the second quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of CocaCola in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CocaCola in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. MMA Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CocaCola during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, GFG Capital LLC acquired a new position in CocaCola during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KO stock opened at $72.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.38. CocaCola Company has a 1 year low of $62.28 and a 1 year high of $74.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $312.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.39.

In related news, EVP Manuel Arroyo sold 139,689 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.80, for a total transaction of $9,889,981.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 58,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,111,143.60. This trade represents a 70.64% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Nancy Quan sold 31,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.17, for a total transaction of $2,250,751.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 223,330 shares in the company, valued at $15,894,396.10. This represents a 12.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . In the last three months, insiders have sold 211,704 shares of company stock valued at $15,005,595. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on CocaCola from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CocaCola in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CocaCola in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of CocaCola in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on CocaCola from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fourteen have given a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.08.

The Coca?Cola Company (NYSE: KO) is a global beverage manufacturer, marketer and distributor best known for its flagship Coca?Cola soda. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company develops and sells concentrates, syrups and finished beverages across a broad portfolio of brands. Its product range spans sparkling soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready?to?drink teas and coffees, and other still beverages, marketed under both global and regional brand names.

Coca?Cola’s brand portfolio includes widely recognized names such as Coca?Cola, Diet Coke, Coca?Cola Zero Sugar, Sprite, Fanta, Minute Maid, Powerade and Dasani, and in recent years the company has expanded into the coffee and premium beverage categories through acquisitions such as Costa Coffee.

