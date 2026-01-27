46,000 Shares in Plexus Corp. $PLXS Purchased by Nicola Wealth Management LTD.

Nicola Wealth Management LTD. purchased a new stake in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 46,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,655,000. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. owned 0.17% of Plexus at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PLXS. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Plexus by 2.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,059,501 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $143,361,000 after purchasing an additional 24,115 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Plexus by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 765,773 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,617,000 after purchasing an additional 87,551 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in Plexus by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 242,726 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,843,000 after acquiring an additional 65,644 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Plexus by 1.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 240,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,560,000 after buying an additional 4,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Plexus by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 240,192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,753,000 after acquiring an additional 45,425 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on PLXS. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Plexus from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Plexus in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Sidoti downgraded shares of Plexus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Plexus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Plexus in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Plexus presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.00.

In other news, COO Oliver K. Mihm sold 2,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.18, for a total transaction of $333,179.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 18,442 shares in the company, valued at $2,640,525.56. This trade represents a 11.20% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.50, for a total value of $287,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 60,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,712,459. This represents a 3.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,674 shares of company stock worth $1,382,876. 1.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ PLXS opened at $175.89 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $155.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.51. The firm has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.10 and a beta of 0.81. Plexus Corp. has a 1 year low of $103.43 and a 1 year high of $186.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ: PLXS) is a global provider of electronics manufacturing services (EMS) and precision engineered electronics solutions. Headquartered in Neenah, Wisconsin, the company partners with original equipment manufacturers across industries such as medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, computing, and communications. Plexus offers a full suite of services that span new product introduction, product lifecycle management, supply chain management, printed circuit board assembly, system integration, and aftermarket support.

Founded in 1979, Plexus has grown from a regional electronics assembler into a multinational organization with manufacturing and engineering centers across North America, Europe, and Asia.

