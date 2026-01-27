Lbp Am Sa Has $6.11 Million Position in Deere & Company $DE

Lbp Am Sa grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,789 shares during the period. Lbp Am Sa’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $6,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Howard Hughes Medical Institute acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 406.7% during the 2nd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 76 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 93.8% in the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 93 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the second quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $530.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $609.00 to $612.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 28th. Wall Street Zen cut Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $524.20.

Insider Transactions at Deere & Company

In related news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.00, for a total value of $6,120,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 20,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,603,920. This represents a 36.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John C. May II sold 41,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.49, for a total transaction of $20,797,793.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 117,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,160,775.30. This represents a 26.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders sold 64,578 shares of company stock valued at $32,471,682. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Deere & Company Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSE:DE opened at $516.51 on Tuesday. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $404.42 and a 12-month high of $533.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $483.42 and a 200-day moving average of $481.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market cap of $140.01 billion, a PE ratio of 27.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.00.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.96 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $12.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.77 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 20.54% and a net margin of 11.00%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 19.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.01%.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company, commonly known by its brand John Deere, is a global manufacturer of agricultural, construction and forestry machinery, as well as turf care equipment and power systems. Founded in 1837 by blacksmith John Deere—who developed a polished steel plow to improve tillage in tough prairie soils—the company is headquartered in Moline, Illinois, and has grown into one of the largest and most recognizable names in equipment manufacturing worldwide.

The company’s principal businesses include a broad portfolio of agricultural equipment such as tractors, combines, planters, sprayers, harvesters and tillage implements, complemented by precision agriculture technologies and telematics that support farm management, yield optimization and equipment connectivity.

