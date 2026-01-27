Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (MMC) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 29th

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 29th will be given a dividend of 0.90 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, February 13th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 29th.

Marsh & McLennan Companies has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.1%annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 15 years. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a payout ratio of 34.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Marsh & McLennan Companies to earn $10.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.4%.

NYSE MMC opened at $182.39 on Tuesday. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a 12-month low of $174.18 and a 12-month high of $248.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $183.72 and its 200-day moving average is $193.68. The company has a market capitalization of $89.35 billion, a PE ratio of 21.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE: MMC) is a global professional services firm headquartered in New York City that provides advice and solutions in the areas of risk, strategy and people. Founded in 1905, the company has grown into a diversified group of businesses focused on insurance brokerage and risk management, reinsurance, human capital and investment consulting, and management consulting. Its long history and scale position it as a prominent adviser to corporations, governments and other institutions seeking to manage risk and optimize human and financial capital.

The firm operates through several well-known subsidiaries and business units that specialize in distinct services.

