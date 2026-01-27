James Investment Research Inc. Sells 8,598 Shares of Prologis, Inc. $PLD

James Investment Research Inc. lowered its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 47.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,598 shares during the quarter. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $1,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Callahan Advisors LLC boosted its position in Prologis by 10.6% during the third quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 40,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,693,000 after purchasing an additional 3,922 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 3rd quarter worth about $235,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Prologis by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 14,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in Prologis by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 69,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,939,000 after buying an additional 4,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its holdings in Prologis by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 57,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,594,000 after acquiring an additional 12,248 shares during the period. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prologis Trading Down 0.5%

NYSE:PLD opened at $126.50 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.48. Prologis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.35 and a 12 month high of $134.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.88, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.40.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.44. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 37.86% and a return on equity of 6.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. Prologis has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.000-6.200 EPS. Analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th were issued a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 16th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 113.80%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on PLD. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $119.00 target price on Prologis in a research report on Monday, October 20th. BNP Paribas Exane increased their price objective on Prologis from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Scotiabank raised shares of Prologis from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $133.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Prologis from $118.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Prologis in a report on Monday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.22.

Insider Activity at Prologis

In related news, Director Cristina Gabriela Bita sold 621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.60, for a total transaction of $79,239.60. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 8,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,047,340.80. This trade represents a 7.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in logistics and distribution facilities. The company focuses on acquiring, developing, and managing high-quality industrial real estate assets that support supply chain infrastructure for third-party logistics providers, e-commerce businesses, retailers and manufacturers. Its portfolio primarily consists of warehouse and distribution centers designed to optimize goods movement and storage near key transportation hubs.

With a global presence, Prologis serves customers across the Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific.

