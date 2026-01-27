Northeast Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBN) Issues Earnings Results

Northeast Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBN – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The financial services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.09, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $51.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.83 million. Northeast Bancorp had a return on equity of 18.52% and a net margin of 24.36%.

Northeast Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NBN opened at $114.25 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.66. The company has a market cap of $937.99 million, a P/E ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Northeast Bancorp has a one year low of $78.17 and a one year high of $121.47.

Institutional Trading of Northeast Bancorp

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NBN. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of Northeast Bancorp by 110.9% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northeast Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northeast Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of Northeast Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Northeast Bancorp by 12.8% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Northeast Bancorp from $107.00 to $102.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Wall Street Zen cut Northeast Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Northeast Bancorp in a report on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on NBN

About Northeast Bancorp

Northeast Bancorp is a Maine-based bank holding company and the parent of Northeast Bank, a state?chartered commercial bank headquartered in Lewiston, Maine. Through its subsidiary, the company provides a variety of financial services, including personal checking and savings accounts, residential mortgage lending, small business and commercial loans, treasury management and private banking services. The bank operates a branch network spanning central and southern Maine, serving individuals, families and local businesses across the region.

Founded in 1872 as Androscoggin County Savings Bank, the institution has evolved through mutual and stock conversions, adopting the Northeast Bank name in 2001 and forming Northeast Bancorp as its mutual holding company in 2013.

