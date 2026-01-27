Fogo (FOGO) Price Reaches $0.0376 on Top Exchanges

Fogo (FOGO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 27th. Fogo has a total market cap of $141.39 million and approximately $356.34 million worth of Fogo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fogo token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0376 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Fogo has traded 34.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88,337.62 or 0.99764497 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $87,887.23 or 0.99943664 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Fogo Profile

Fogo’s genesis date was January 15th, 2026. Fogo’s total supply is 9,937,847,732 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,763,779,779 tokens. Fogo’s official website is www.fogo.io. The official message board for Fogo is www.fogo.io/blog. The Reddit community for Fogo is https://reddit.com/r/fogochain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fogo’s official Twitter account is @fogochain.

Fogo Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fogo (FOGO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2026. Fogo has a current supply of 9,937,711,830.90736854 with 3,763,711,830.90714854 in circulation. The last known price of Fogo is 0.0375319 USD and is up 3.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 82 active market(s) with $324,593,413.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.fogo.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fogo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fogo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fogo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

