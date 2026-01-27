Curtiss-Wright Corporation $CW Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW – Free Report) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,401 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,341 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $9,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CW. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Curtiss-Wright during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the second quarter worth about $29,000. First Horizon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CW opened at $650.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $23.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.98, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.95. Curtiss-Wright Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $266.88 and a fifty-two week high of $669.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $577.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $540.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Curtiss-Wright ( NYSE:CW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The aerospace company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $869.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $869.03 million. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 13.78%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Curtiss-Wright Corporation will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 28th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.82%.

In other Curtiss-Wright news, EVP John C. Watts sold 288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $172,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 3,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,912,800. The trade was a 8.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 513 shares of company stock valued at $302,586 over the last three months. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CW. Truist Financial set a $603.00 price objective on Curtiss-Wright in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $660.00 price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $625.00 price target on Curtiss-Wright in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $612.33.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE: CW) is a diversified, global engineering company that designs, manufactures and services highly engineered products and integrated systems for the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets. Its offerings span a range of electromechanical, motion control and flow control technologies, including flight control and actuation systems, sensors and avionics components, pumps and valves, power conversion and heat exchangers, and platform integration solutions for marine and ground systems.

