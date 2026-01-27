Lbp Am Sa Has $9.94 Million Stock Position in Airbnb, Inc. $ABNB

Lbp Am Sa cut its position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 19.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 81,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,269 shares during the quarter. Lbp Am Sa’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $9,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABNB. Harris Associates L P raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 43.2% in the second quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 14,237,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,884,168,000 after acquiring an additional 4,292,383 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Airbnb during the 2nd quarter valued at $483,644,000. Amundi raised its position in Airbnb by 112.3% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 2,670,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412,608 shares during the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Airbnb in the second quarter worth $170,189,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in Airbnb by 1,232.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 956,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,542,000 after purchasing an additional 884,439 shares in the last quarter. 80.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Airbnb Stock Performance

ABNB opened at $133.39 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $129.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.11 billion, a PE ratio of 31.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.09. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.88 and a 52 week high of $163.93.

Insider Transactions at Airbnb

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($0.10). Airbnb had a return on equity of 32.14% and a net margin of 22.03%.The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 51,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.16, for a total transaction of $6,719,326.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 45,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,014,210.64. The trade was a 52.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 236,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.66, for a total transaction of $28,475,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 232,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,994,929.90. The trade was a 50.43% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,144,872 shares of company stock worth $140,439,638. 27.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ABNB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush raised their target price on Airbnb from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Mizuho set a $156.00 target price on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Friday, November 7th. UBS Group set a $130.00 price target on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $128.00 price objective on shares of Airbnb and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Airbnb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.84.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc (NASDAQ: ABNB) operates a global online marketplace that connects travelers with hosts offering short-term lodging, unique accommodations and related travel experiences. The company’s core platform enables individuals and professional property managers to list private homes, apartments, single rooms and entire properties, while providing search, booking and payment processing for guests. Airbnb earns revenue primarily through service fees charged to guests and hosts and offers tools to facilitate reservations, communications, and logistics between parties.

Beyond accommodations, Airbnb has expanded its product portfolio to include curated experiences led by local hosts, higher-end offerings such as Airbnb Luxe, and programs aimed at enhancing quality and safety like Airbnb Plus.

