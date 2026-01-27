LUCE One Day Volume Tops $253.90 Thousand (LUCE)

LUCE (LUCE) traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 27th. Over the last week, LUCE has traded down 22.5% against the U.S. dollar. LUCE has a market capitalization of $745.30 thousand and $253.90 thousand worth of LUCE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LUCE token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get LUCE alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $88,337.62 or 0.99764497 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87,887.23 or 0.99943664 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About LUCE

LUCE’s genesis date was October 28th, 2024. LUCE’s total supply is 999,999,996 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. LUCE’s official Twitter account is @believeinluce. LUCE’s official website is luce.fun.

Buying and Selling LUCE

According to CryptoCompare, “LUCE (LUCE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. LUCE has a current supply of 999,999,996. The last known price of LUCE is 0.00075915 USD and is down -3.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 131 active market(s) with $258,809.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://luce.fun/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LUCE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LUCE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LUCE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LUCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LUCE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.