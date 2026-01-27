Lbp Am Sa Sells 3,928 Shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation $COST

Lbp Am Sa lowered its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,374 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 3,928 shares during the period. Lbp Am Sa’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $13,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COST. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 975.0% in the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 43 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 72.0% during the second quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC now owns 43 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 2,200.0% in the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 46 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Spurstone Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the second quarter worth about $48,000. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $1,000.00 to $900.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 19th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $1,125.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $1,170.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Twenty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $996.00.

In other news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $916.32, for a total value of $1,374,480.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 8,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,550,476.80. The trade was a 15.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $955.00, for a total transaction of $437,390.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 8,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,148,060. The trade was a 5.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,315 shares of company stock valued at $8,549,409. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Morgan Stanley named Costco a top pick heading into earnings, providing an institutional vote of confidence that can attract buyers ahead of results. Article Title

Morgan Stanley named Costco a top pick heading into earnings, providing an institutional vote of confidence that can attract buyers ahead of results. Positive Sentiment: Wolfe Research flagged tax?refund tailwinds as a potential sales accelerator for Costco, a near?term macro tailwind for membership and discretionary buying. Article Title

Wolfe Research flagged tax?refund tailwinds as a potential sales accelerator for Costco, a near?term macro tailwind for membership and discretionary buying. Positive Sentiment: Market commentary highlights strong YTD performance and momentum in 2026, which supports higher multiple expansion and continued investor interest. Article Title

Market commentary highlights strong YTD performance and momentum in 2026, which supports higher multiple expansion and continued investor interest. Positive Sentiment: Analyst and trade?idea pieces argue for higher intrinsic value (articles suggesting >$1,038) and discuss option strategies after the recent rebound, which can draw tactical interest. Article Title

Analyst and trade?idea pieces argue for higher intrinsic value (articles suggesting >$1,038) and discuss option strategies after the recent rebound, which can draw tactical interest. Positive Sentiment: Zacks highlights Costco as a strong growth stock across style scores, reinforcing buy?side research narratives. Article Title

Zacks highlights Costco as a strong growth stock across style scores, reinforcing buy?side research narratives. Neutral Sentiment: Consumer features — tips for budget shopping at Costco — help reinforce brand engagement but are unlikely to move the stock materially. Article Title

Consumer features — tips for budget shopping at Costco — help reinforce brand engagement but are unlikely to move the stock materially. Neutral Sentiment: Articles on buying gold at Costco and product roundups (Shark Tank items, bulk deals, membership perks) increase consumer awareness but have limited direct near?term impact on shares. Article Title

Articles on buying gold at Costco and product roundups (Shark Tank items, bulk deals, membership perks) increase consumer awareness but have limited direct near?term impact on shares. Negative Sentiment: Costco is facing a class?action lawsuit alleging false “no preservatives” claims on its Kirkland rotisserie chicken — potential reputational and legal risk that could pressure sentiment. Article Title

Costco is facing a class?action lawsuit alleging false “no preservatives” claims on its Kirkland rotisserie chicken — potential reputational and legal risk that could pressure sentiment. Negative Sentiment: An EVP sold roughly $838k of stock, which investors often view as a modest negative signal on insider conviction (timing and context matter). Article Title

An EVP sold roughly $838k of stock, which investors often view as a modest negative signal on insider conviction (timing and context matter). Negative Sentiment: Bearish scenario pieces that model a fall to $700 (speculative) can amplify downside narratives if macro or same?store trends deteriorate. Article Title

Costco Wholesale Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock opened at $977.67 on Tuesday. Costco Wholesale Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $844.06 and a fifty-two week high of $1,078.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $433.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.37, a P/E/G ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $901.58 and a 200 day moving average of $929.49.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 11th. The retailer reported $4.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.27 by $0.07. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.35% and a net margin of 2.96%.The business had revenue of $67.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Corporation will post 18.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 30th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.85%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation operates a global chain of membership-only warehouse clubs that sell a wide array of merchandise in bulk at discounted prices. The company’s product mix includes groceries, fresh and frozen food, household goods, electronics, apparel, and seasonal items, augmented by its prominent private-label brand, Kirkland Signature. Costco’s business model centers on annual membership fees and high-volume, low-margin sales, designed to drive repeat purchasing and strong customer loyalty among both consumers and small-business buyers.

Beyond merchandise, Costco provides a range of ancillary services that complement its warehouses, including gasoline stations, pharmacy and optical services, hearing aid centers, photo services, and travel and insurance products.

