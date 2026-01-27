Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Upgraded by Argus to “Strong-Buy” Rating

Argus upgraded shares of Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays cut their target price on Travelers Companies from $315.00 to $312.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Travelers Companies from $284.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $307.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, October 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Travelers Companies to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $301.20.

Shares of NYSE:TRV opened at $281.70 on Monday. Travelers Companies has a 1-year low of $230.43 and a 1-year high of $296.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $62.84 billion, a PE ratio of 10.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $285.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $276.11.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 21st. The insurance provider reported $11.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.34 by $2.79. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 20.70%. The company had revenue of $12.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $9.15 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Travelers Companies will post 17.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.98%.

Travelers Companies declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the insurance provider to repurchase up to 8.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.25, for a total value of $6,956,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 26,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,493,829. This represents a 48.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 1,803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.55, for a total transaction of $522,058.65. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 255,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,860,151.30. This represents a 0.70% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 54,435 shares of company stock worth $15,366,736. Company insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 1,820.0% during the 2nd quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 96 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 134.1% in the third quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 96 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Quaker Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clayton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Travelers Companies, Inc (NYSE: TRV) is a leading provider of property and casualty insurance products and services. The company underwrites a broad range of commercial and personal insurance lines, offering coverage designed to protect individuals, small and midsize businesses, and large corporate clients against property loss, liability, and other operational risks. Travelers is known for combining underwriting, claims management and risk control services to help clients prevent losses and recover when incidents occur.

On the commercial side, Travelers writes primary and specialty coverages including property, general liability, commercial auto, workers’ compensation, professional and management liability, surety and inland marine.

