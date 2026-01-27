29,312 Shares in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF $SCHV Bought by Sovran Advisors LLC

Sovran Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 29,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $847,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHV. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 43,062,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420,337 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 34,105,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,809,000 after buying an additional 1,113,321 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 11,980,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,516,000 after buying an additional 426,274 shares in the last quarter. Vantagepoint Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $245,980,000. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 4,439,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,837,000 after acquiring an additional 131,048 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.4%

NYSEARCA SCHV opened at $30.89 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.09. The firm has a market cap of $14.80 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 0.90. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $23.08 and a 52 week high of $31.11.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization and that are classified as value. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.