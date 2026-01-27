Mondelez International, Inc. $MDLZ Shares Sold by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC decreased its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 14.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 187,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,487 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $11,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Mondelez International by 37.2% in the second quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 0.6% during the third quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 28,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 3,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sonora Investment Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC now owns 4,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 5th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Wall Street Zen cut Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Mondelez International from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.11.

Mondelez International Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of MDLZ opened at $58.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $75.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92 and a beta of 0.39. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.20 and a 52 week high of $71.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.01). Mondelez International had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The company had revenue of $9.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.4%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is 74.91%.

Mondelez International Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International is a global snacks company headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, formed in 2012 when Kraft Foods split to create a business focused on snack foods and a separate North American grocery company. Mondelez develops, manufactures, markets and distributes a broad portfolio of snack products intended for retail, foodservice and e?commerce channels around the world.

The company’s product mix centers on biscuits and cookies, chocolate and confectionery, gum and candy, and savory crackers and baked snacks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.