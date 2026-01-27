James Investment Research Inc. Makes New Investment in GigaCloud Technology Inc. $GCT

James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GCT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 17,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $511,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GCT. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in GigaCloud Technology by 91.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 46,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 22,273 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of GigaCloud Technology by 355.1% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 99,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after buying an additional 77,769 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in GigaCloud Technology by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 32,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 8,274 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in GigaCloud Technology by 2,444.8% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 4,034 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in GigaCloud Technology by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 142,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after acquiring an additional 28,309 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other GigaCloud Technology news, CEO Lei Wu sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total transaction of $847,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 840,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,582,400. This trade represents a 2.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Xinyan Hao sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.18, for a total transaction of $3,518,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 407,486 shares in the company, valued at $14,335,357.48. This trade represents a 19.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 468,168 shares of company stock valued at $16,731,529 over the last ninety days. 24.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GCT. Zacks Research cut shares of GigaCloud Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of GigaCloud Technology from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of GigaCloud Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GigaCloud Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

GigaCloud Technology Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of GCT stock opened at $42.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 2.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.58. GigaCloud Technology Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.17 and a 12 month high of $44.71.

GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.34. GigaCloud Technology had a return on equity of 30.43% and a net margin of 10.62%.The business had revenue of $332.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that GigaCloud Technology Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

About GigaCloud Technology

GigaCloud Technology Inc (NASDAQ:GCT) is a China-based provider of software-as-a-service (SaaS) and cloud computing solutions tailored for cross-border e-commerce. The company’s core offering, its Supply Chain Embedded E-commerce as a Service (SCEaaS) platform, integrates procurement, order management, warehousing, logistics and payment services into a unified cloud-based system. This end-to-end digital supply chain solution is designed to help small and medium-sized Chinese exporters efficiently connect with global buyers without the need to build and maintain their own infrastructure.

Through its modular, subscription-based SaaS model, GigaCloud enables merchants to scale operations on demand and minimize upfront capital expenditures.

