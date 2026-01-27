Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Fortinet, Inc. $FTNT

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 106,792 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 13,568 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $8,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTNT. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in Fortinet during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Consulate Inc. bought a new position in Fortinet in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. purchased a new position in Fortinet in the third quarter worth about $25,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 1,556.5% during the 3rd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 381 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its position in Fortinet by 41.4% during the second quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 355 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

FTNT opened at $83.07 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $80.16 and a 200 day moving average of $84.03. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.12 and a 52-week high of $114.82. The stock has a market cap of $61.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.19, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.07.

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 28.58% and a return on equity of 118.27%. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. Fortinet has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.660-2.700 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.730-0.750 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 3,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.53, for a total transaction of $306,835.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 10,492,018 shares in the company, valued at $907,874,317.54. The trade was a 0.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ken Xie sold 158,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.51, for a total value of $13,710,537.35. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 51,391,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,445,911,452.29. The trade was a 0.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FTNT shares. Barclays cut their price target on Fortinet from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $75.00 price target (down previously from $85.00) on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 target price (up from $83.00) on shares of Fortinet in a report on Monday, January 12th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Fortinet from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, twenty-four have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortinet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.04.

Fortinet, Inc (NASDAQ: FTNT) is a multinational cybersecurity company that develops and delivers integrated security solutions for enterprise, service provider and government customers worldwide. Founded in 2000 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, the company was co?founded by Ken Xie and Michael Xie. Ken Xie serves as chairman and chief executive officer, and the company operates through a global sales, channel and services organization to support customers across the Americas, EMEA and Asia?Pacific.

Fortinet’s product portfolio centers on network security appliances and software, with its FortiGate next?generation firewalls and the FortiOS operating system forming a core platform.

