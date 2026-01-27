Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Robinhood Markets, Inc. $HOOD

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 69,340 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,731 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Robinhood Markets were worth $9,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 1.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 75,612,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,079,564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371,051 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 9.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,870,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,485,948,000 after buying an additional 1,341,204 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,176,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,233,840,000 after buying an additional 507,926 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 3,615.7% during the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 11,555,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,910,000 after acquiring an additional 11,244,182 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the 2nd quarter worth about $973,122,000. Institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HOOD shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $166.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. JMP Securities raised their target price on Robinhood Markets from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Finally, CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Monday, October 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.62.

In other Robinhood Markets news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 375,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.63, for a total value of $45,611,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.13, for a total transaction of $15,855,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 430,012 shares in the company, valued at $56,817,485.56. This represents a 21.82% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 2,872,561 shares of company stock worth $357,470,545 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 19.95% of the company’s stock.

HOOD stock opened at $107.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $96.21 billion, a PE ratio of 44.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 2.44. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a one year low of $29.66 and a one year high of $153.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $118.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.93.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.20. Robinhood Markets had a net margin of 52.19% and a return on equity of 21.74%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 100.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

Robinhood Markets, Inc (NASDAQ: HOOD) is a U.S.-based financial services company best known for its mobile-first brokerage platform that aims to “democratize finance for all.” Founded in 2013 by Vladimir Tenev and Baiju Bhatt and headquartered in Menlo Park, California, the company built early traction by offering commission-free trading and a simplified user experience that attracted a large base of retail investors.

Robinhood's core products and services include a mobile app and web platform for trading U.S.

