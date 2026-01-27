Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Sells 6,703 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation $BK

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC trimmed its position in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 116,389 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,703 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $12,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 78.9% in the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 288 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. GFG Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Caldwell Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 89.0% during the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 446 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quaker Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 198.9% in the second quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on BK. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $120.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Monday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Truist Financial raised Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $119.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $91.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank of New York Mellon has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.92.

Shares of NYSE:BK opened at $119.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $116.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation has a one year low of $70.46 and a one year high of $125.89.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The bank reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 13.62%.The company had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation will post 6.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 23rd. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is currently 28.61%.

Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (BNY Mellon) is a global financial services company headquartered in New York City that provides a wide range of asset servicing, custody, and related financial infrastructure solutions to institutional clients. Its core businesses include custody and asset servicing, clearing and collateral management, treasury services, securities lending, corporate trust services, and depositary receipt administration. The company also offers investment management and advisory services through its asset management arm and provides technology-enabled solutions for trade processing, foreign exchange, and liquidity management.

BNY Mellon serves a broad client base that includes asset managers, pension funds, corporations, banks, broker-dealers and sovereign entities.

