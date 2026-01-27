Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Grows Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. $TEL

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 4.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 47,834 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,252 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $10,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TEL. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in TE Connectivity in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 58.9% in the 2nd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 178 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Caldwell Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in TE Connectivity during the second quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TEL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Zacks Research cut TE Connectivity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on TE Connectivity from $280.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $250.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 82,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.15, for a total transaction of $20,340,445.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 45,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,246,066.45. This trade represents a 64.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 25,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.73, for a total value of $6,198,452.33. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 20,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,178,300.19. This represents a 54.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TE Connectivity Stock Performance

Shares of TEL opened at $225.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.22 billion, a PE ratio of 32.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $230.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $220.19. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52-week low of $116.30 and a 52-week high of $250.67.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 21st. The electronics maker reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 22.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. TE Connectivity has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.650-2.650 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 20th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 20th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is currently 40.98%.

About TE Connectivity

(Free Report)

TE Connectivity (NYSE: TEL) is a global industrial technology company that designs and manufactures connectivity and sensor solutions used to enable the flow of power and data in a wide range of applications. Its product portfolio includes electrical connectors, cable and wire harness assemblies, sensors, relays and switches, fiber-optic and coaxial interconnects, and other passive and active components that provide mechanical and electrical connections in complex systems.

The company’s products and engineered solutions serve diverse end markets such as automotive and transportation, industrial equipment, data communications and networks, aerospace and defense, medical devices, and energy.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.